Leigh Leopards’ top 10 appearance makers of Super League era with current stars aplenty

Two consecutive play-off finishes since their most recent promotion have seen Leigh Leopards establish themselves as a force to be reckoned with in Super League.

Below, we run through the Leopards‘ top 10 Super League appearance makers of all-time, with play-off games included, but not games in The Qualifiers.

As you’d expect, games in other competitions including the Challenge Cup are excluded.

Without further ado, here is the list of their top 10 try-scorers of all-time in Super League, and what a list it is…

* Correct at time of writing on January 2, 2025

LRL RECOMMENDS: Leigh Leopards unveil eye-catching ‘stealth’ 2025 away kit with Magic Weekend shirt confirmed

10. Matt Davis – 46

Matt Davis in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 52

= Gareth O’Brien – 46

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 50

8. Ricky Leutele – 47

Ricky Leutele celebrates a Leigh Leopards try at Magic Weekend in 2023

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 50

7. Zak Hardaker – 48

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 54

6. Robbie Mulhern – 49

Robbie Mulhern in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 54

= Kai O’Donnell – 49

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 18-12 St Helens (20.09.2024 – Round 27)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 77

4. Ben Reynolds – 50

Ben Reynolds (ball in hand) in action for Leigh – then ‘Centurions’ – in 2017

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Centurions 14-17 Leeds Rhinos (17.02.2017 – Round 11)

Last Super League appearance for Leigh: Hull KR 20-6 Leigh Leopards (29.09.2023 – Play-off Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 148

3. Tom Amone – 51

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 87

= Josh Charnley – 51

Josh Charnley in action for Leigh Leopards in 2024

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Salford Red Devils 6-14 Leigh Leopards (27.09.2024 – Play-off Eliminator)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 67

1. Lachlan Lam – 56

First Super League appearance for Leigh: Leigh Leopards 10-20 Salford Red Devils (17.02.2023 – Round 1)

Most recent Super League appearance for Leigh: Wigan Warriors 38-0 Leigh Leopards (05.10.2024 – Semi-final)

Total number of appearances for Leigh in the summer era (all competitions): 71