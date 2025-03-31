Leigh Leopards are set to make an ‘immediate move’ for out-of-favour New Zealand Warriors half-back Te Maire Martin, according to reports Down Under.

Four-time Kiwi international Martin, who will turn 30 in October, has made 93 NRL appearances to date having donned a shirt at first-grade level for Penrith Panthers, North Queensland Cowboys and Brisbane Broncos as well as the Warriors.

Having joined the Warriors at the start of 2023, the playmaker recorded 16 assists in the same number of NRL games last term, but has slipped down the pecking order this year.

In the final year of his contract, and with both Chanel Harris-Tevita and Luke Metcalf ahead of him as things stand, Martin could well seek an early release – especially if that is to seek a Super League switch for the first time in his career.

Leigh Leopards to make ‘immediate move’ for stalwart NRL half-back

Leigh have all the odds in their favour in terms of recruitment at the moment, holding space on both the salary cap and overseas quota, and Leopards boss Adrian Lam has made no secret of his desire to strengthen his squad.

Having admitted that half-back is a position of interest for recruitment as well as the forward pack, numerous names have been linked to Leigh in recent weeks.

And Martin is the latest, with The Daily Telegraph reporting that he could be set for an ‘immediate move’.

Coming among a long-read of an ‘NRL spine health check’, the Australian news outlet’s short report on the situation – in full – reads: “Warriors veteran Te Maire Martin has been linked with an immediate move to Super League club Leigh.”

The Leopards have had Gareth O’Brien partnering Lachlan Lam in the halves so far this season having never filled the void left behind by the unexpected retirement of Matt Moylan ahead of the 2025 campaign.

