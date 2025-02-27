Leigh Leopards tie off-contract stalwart down with long-term deal as length revealed

Leigh Leopards have handed Keanan Brand, their longest-serving player, a three-year contract extension to keep him at the club until at least the end of the 2028 season.

Brand has been with Leigh since 2021. Initially joining the club during their time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline as a loanee from Warrington Wolves, he made his move permanent ahead of 2022 and has remained with the Leopards ever since.

Now 26, the utility back has featured 42 times for Adrian Lam’s side and scored 16 tries in the process, including the opener in last Sunday’s 24-10 win at home against Huddersfield Giants.

The one-time Ireland international had been off-contract, but has now secured his future at the Leopards’ Den.

Ormskirk-born Brand is fast closing in on the milestone of 100 senior career appearances, needing to play just six more games to reach that tally.

Having featured for Widnes Vikings and Warrington prior to joining Leigh, the Love Island Series 9 contestant has since donned a shirt as a loanee for Bradford Bulls and Barrow Raiders.

After penning his new deal, Brand said: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign this deal. I never wanted to play anywhere else, and now I want to go on and win things playing alongside my best mates.

“I’ve been at Leigh five years now and I love what we have built. I’m excited to see what we can achieve here with this special group of people.

“I think the next few years are very exciting for the team. We are a very fit team, as we proved against Wigan, and we’re now a top four team that everyone wants to play for.

“The club is chalk and cheese from when I first arrived. It’s still a family club and everyone is friendly, but the professionalism has gone through the roof.”

‘This deal continues our plan to tie down players, so you don’t see the same level of turn around as in previous seasons’

Brand has had to bide his time at Leigh since their return to Super League, featuring just three times across the last two seasons.

But he’s now earned himself a long-term deal, with Head of Rugby Chris Chester adding: “Keanan’s followed in the footsteps of Umyla Hanley and Darnell McIntosh and been waiting patiently for his opportunity.

“In the early stages of this season, he’s really taken that opportunity, not just with impressive performances but by putting important points on the board too.

“Adrian would tell anyone who’d listen in pre-season that Keanan had returned in the best shape of his career and was training at an incredible level, leading most of our pre-season drill competitions and that hard work on the training field has translated into the playing field.

“He’s the longest-serving player at the club which is a testament of his love for the club. This deal continues our plan to tie down players, so you don’t see the same level of turn around as in previous seasons.”

