Leigh Leopards tie down off-contract forward on deal for 2027

Leigh Leopards have tied down one off-contract member of their squad for 2027 with young forward Ryan Brown inking a new deal with the club.

The prop forward joined Leigh on a two-year deal at the start of last season after progressing through the Wigan Warriors academy. He failed to make a first team appearance for Adrian Lam’s side in 2025, instead spending the majority of the season in the Championship with Barrow Raiders.

But Brown has become a much more regular presence for Leigh in 2026. He has played on loan for Widnes and Barrow on solitary occasions but has made eight appearances for the Leopards in all competitions, making his Super League debut in the process.

And with Leigh looking to put together their squad for the 2027 season and beyond, they have added Brown to their ranks for at least next year, Love Rugby League can reveal.

The 21-year-old will remain with the club in 2027, handing Lam an early recruitment boost as he looks towards the rest of his squad and how they may look next year.

Leigh set for winter upheaval

While Brown is staying at the club in the 2027 season, it is a much-needed bit of retention news for Adrian Lam, who is losing a string of key players later this year.

Brown could yet get more opportunities with the impending departure of star forward Robbie Mulhern, who is joining Castleford Tigers. His team-mate, Ben McNamara, is also heading for West Yorkshire to link up with Ryan Carr’s side.

Bailey Hodgson is also leaving to move to Hull FC, while a string of other senior players are off-contract. They include forward Isaac Liu, prop Aaron Pene and winger Josh Charnley. Liu is in talks with the club about a new deal at present, it is understood.

But Brown is staying with the Leopards for at least the next 12 months.

Leigh do have a lot of other key players under contract, particularly in their spine. Fullback David Armstrong and half-back Lachlan Lam are entering the final year of their deals going into 2027, while Edwin Ipape has a long-term contract with the club.