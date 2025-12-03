Leigh Leopards have offered a trial to Jamaican international forward Delaine Gittens-Bedward, Adrian Lam has revealed.

The Leopards’ recruitment for the 2026 Super League season is a long way towards being completed. However, they are on the lookout for fresh recruits to bolster the lower end of their squad – which has led to them bringing in Gittens-Bedward to have a look at him during pre-season training.

It is Gittens-Bedward’s first opportunity at Super League level. He began his career with Coventry Bears before a spell at London Broncos. He then moved to north to join Barrow Raiders.

Gittens-Bedward played eight times for the Cumbrian club in the 2024 season before making a further nine appearances last year. However, he could now get a chance to continue his career in Super League should his trial at the Leopards work out.

Lam revealed the news on Wednesday evening at the Leopards’ highly-anticipated shirt launch.

Gittens-Bedward was born in London but has played twice for Jamaica in the last two years. His most recent appearance came in their heavy Rugby League World Cup qualifier defeat to France at the end of October.

The front rower will train with Leigh for the foreseeable future until a decision is reached on whether or not to offer the 24-year-old a contract for the 2026 season.

Leigh have recruited the likes of Papua New Guinea international forward Jacob Alick-Wiencke and Canberra Raiders half-back Adam Cook. Those are arguably the Leopards’ two frontline additions for the 2026 season as it stands, though further Super League experience has been recruited in the shape of Innes Senior and Liam Horne.

St Helens youngster Oliver Polec is, at this stage, their only other new signing.

