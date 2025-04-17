Leigh have announced the signing of Parramatta Eels enforcer Joe Ofahengaue, who joins the Leopards on a three-and-a-half-year deal with immediate effect until the end of the 2028 season.

The Leopards have been scouring the NRL market for new recruits following Ben Nakubuwai’s return Down Under, which left them with another quota spot available to use this season.

Leigh have been looking in a multitude of positions but have now got their man in the shape of Tonga international Ofahengaue.

Leigh Leopards swoop to sign Parramatta Eels enforcer as long-term deal confirmed

The 29-year-old represented Queensland in State of Origin as recently as four years ago and featured in every single one of Parramatta‘s NRL games so far this season: starting in five of them.

But amid Leigh’s interest, Ofahengaue secured a release from the remainder of his contract, with the Eels announcing his departure from the club on Wednesday evening.

His move to Super League has now been confirmed, with the Leopards’ Head of Rugby Chris Chester saying: “Joe is a huge signing for the club for the rest of the current season and three years beyond.

“He’s an unbelievable player with a wealth of experience who has played for his country, in State of Origin and as a first-grade regular for over ten years. Joe will add size and power to our middle unit.

“Despite all that to his name he’s still at a relatively young age and we feel his best rugby years are still ahead of him. I’m delighted to get his signature over the line.

“Adrian (Lam, head coach) and I spoke to him, and he’s thrilled to be joining the Leopards.”

Adrian Lam: ‘Joe is a player that I have watched and admired for a very long time’

Auckland-born Ofahengaue recently made his 200th NRL appearance having donned a shirt for both Brisbane Broncos and Wests Tigers prior to Parramatta.

With 12 NRL tries to his name, his debut for the Broncos was back in 2015 against Cronulla Sharks.

Leopards boss Lam said: “Joe is a player that I have watched and admired for a very long time.

“Joe has always been a great leader within the group and now with over 200 NRL games he will bring another level of experience with him to our squad

“Joe is a big body, who is explosive in both attack and defence, and is a player who will fit into our team perfectly.

“He is the exact player that we need to boost our forward pack size and a lead from the front.

“His arrival into the Leopards’ Den will be very timely and will lift the group to another level.

“I have spoken to Joe and he and his wife and family are very excited for the next part of this journey. He has followed Leigh Leopards closely and knows the trajectory we are on as a club and he wants to be a part of that moving forward.

“He feels his best rugby is still in front of him and he hopes he can win the Leigh fans over with his tough, rugged, direct and aggressive style of rugby and is looking forward to playing in front of our fans.”