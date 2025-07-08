Leigh have re-signed Valu Tanē Bentley on a deal until the end of the season following his release from League 1 side Keighley Cougars, with the young forward set to link back up with the Leopards’ reserves.

France-born Bentley – who moved to the UK at the age of six – joined Keighley from Leigh ahead of 2025 following a stint with the Super League outfit’s reserves last year.

The utility accrued six appearances across all competitions for the Cougars, and scored his sole try in a defeat to League 1 leaders North Wales Crusaders during a game which saw him come off the bench back in May.

Now, having been granted a release from the remainder of his contract at Cougar Park, he will return to the Leopards’ Den and form part of Stuart Littler’s reserves squad for the duration of 2025.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Wigan Warriors coach hits back at Super League quota change as ‘less productive academies’ to benefit

Leigh Leopards swoop to sign League 1 forward as Super League return confirmed

The son of former Gateshead Thunder and Oldham player Valu Jack Bentley, Tanē spent his own formative years in the game in Wigan Warriors’ academy.

A dual-code ace, he also spent time in the academy at Sale Sharks, and has plenty of rugby union experience on his CV with Kirkham Grammar School and Fylde as well as Sedgley Park.

During his time donning a Sedgley Park shirt in the 15-a-side-code, he also earned representative honours for Lancashire in the Senior County Championship.

Confirming the forward’s immediate exit, Keighley published a statement which reads: “Keighley Cougars can today announce that the club has accepted a request from Valu Tanē Bentley to release him from the remainder of his 2025 playing contract to allow him to take up an opportunity with the reserves at Leigh Leopards.

“Tanē had made six appearances for the club scoring a single try for the Cougars and he leaves with the club’s best wishes.”

LRL RECOMMENDS: Inside Super League quota changes as key clubs who will benefit revealed