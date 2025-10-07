Leigh Leopards swoop for Papua New Guinea star as length of contract confirmed

Leigh Leopards have further bolstered their ranks with the signing of Papua New Guinea international Jacob Alick-Wiencke on a three-year deal from the start of next season.

The 25-year-old Gold Coast Titans man is the latest Kumul to call Leigh their home, joining fellow Papua New Guinea internationals Lachlan Lam and Edwin Ipape at the Leopards Den.

He also brings a wealth of NRL and Queensland Cup experience with him, featuring over 80 times for Souths Logan, Burleigh Bears and Tweed Seagulls, alongside 19 first-grade appearances for the Titans.

‘This is a great opportunity for me to progress my career’

Commenting on the move, Alick-Wiencke said: “I’m close mates with Lokie and have been talking to him for the past two months. I’ve watched the past few games and it’s amazing to see the packed crowds and the atmosphere at the games.

“This is a great opportunity for me to progress my career and move up to the next stage.

“I’ve been on the fringe in Australia and not had a consistent run of NRL games. I’ve been 18th man about six times and it’s been a frustrating season. When I’m playing my best footy I feel I’m good enough to get in the NRL side.

“I’ve known Adrian a long time and been on a few camps with him. He tried to get me to come after the last World Cup and now I‘m ready to take a big step forward in my career.”

Leopards head coach Adrian Lam added: “I have known Jacob for a long time. He is a player that has a lot of potential, X Factor and is very skilful. He is a big body, powerful with a great offload.

“Off the back of this, he is a good person and he will fit into our group perfectly.

“Adding Jacob to our squad shows our intention, commitment and purpose on building our squad to the next level .”

Also commenting, Leigh Leopards CEO, Neil Jukes, said: “We are excited that Jacob is joining the Leopards and that he sees this move as a big step forward in his career.

“I’d like to thank Jacob’s Manager Luke Lavelle for his work on helping make this signing happen. We look forward to Jacob arriving soon and becoming part of our Famileigh.”

