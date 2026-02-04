Leigh Leopards suffer major David Armstrong injury setback as new return timeframe revealed

Leigh Leopards star David Armstrong has suffered a setback in his recovery from injury and now isn’t expected to be back until Round 8 of the Super League season, at the earliest.

Marquee man Armstrong arrived at Leigh ahead of the 2025 campaign, penning a three-year deal upon his arrival from NRL outfit Newcastle Knights.

The full-back had impressed in his handful of NRL appearances, and big things were expected of him.

But before he could ever really get going, an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury curtailed his and Leigh’s plans for the year, and he was sidelined after making just 15 appearances for the Leopards across all competitions.

Having battled through numerous games with the injury, his surgery was done soon after his last appearance of the year against Leeds Rhinos back in June.

The ews out of Leigh early on in pre-season was that Armstrong’s recovery was ahead of schedule and he would return in either Round 4 of the new campaign or a Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie the week after.

A Round 4 return would have seen Armstrong able to feature for Leigh at home against Catalans Dragons on March 6.

But the Australian, who scored eight tries across his 15 appearances last term, has suffered a substantial setback within the last few weeks, and his timeframe to return to the field has been extended as a result.

At the earliest, the Leopards now expect to see their first-choice full-back return for the Round 8 clash away against newly-promoted York on February 17.

For the time being, it means that Armstrong’s team-mate Bailey Hodgson, who as also a colleague Down Under at Newcastle, will continue at full-back for Adrian Lam’s side.

The Leopards travel to Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders in the Third Round of the Challenge Cup this weekend before hosting Leeds Rhinos in their opening game of the new Super League campaign on February 13.