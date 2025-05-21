Leigh Leopards starlet makes Championship switch as loan length confirmed

Leigh Leopards young gun AJ Towse has joined Championship outfit Widnes Vikings on loan for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Towse – who will turn 22 in August – joined the Leopards ahead of 2025 from hometown club York, who he made his senior bow for back in April 2021 during a Challenge Cup tie against Wigan Warriors.

The winger has so far featured twice for Leigh as well as being their unused 18th man on two other occasions, scoring his first try for the club last month in a 28-6 victory away against Salford Red Devils.

But with numerous options for Adrian Lam to choose from in the outside-backs, the highly-rated youngster has dropped back into the Championship with Widnes for the duration of this season.

Leigh Leopards starlet AJ Towse makes Championship switch as loan length confirmed

Having also donned a shirt as a loanee for Rochdale Hornets, Midlands Hurricanes and Newcastle Thunder during his time at York, Towse has scored 37 tries in 74 senior appearances across all competitions to this point in his career.

Widnes will become the sixth club he’s represented, with his contract at Leigh running until the end of the 2027 season.

As usual, the Leopards will retain a recall option on Towse which can be used at any point during his loan once two weeks have elapsed.

With the 21-year-old set to make his Vikings debut away at Bradford Bulls on Sunday, head coach Allan Coleman said: “He obviously played for York in the Championship last season.

“He’s a very good player… he’s tall, rangy, and athletic, which is something we’ll need, especially with Ryan Ince injured at the moment.

“We’re going up against two of the biggest wingers in the Championship this weekend against Bradford, and they love to put kicks up to them in the corner, so it’ll be really good to have him in to defend against that.

“He’s someone we admire and we’’e been after him for some time, so a big thanks to Leigh for letting us have him.”

