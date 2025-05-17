Leigh Leopards look set to be without influential half-back Gareth O’Brien for a number of weeks due to concussion protocol after another head knock on Friday evening.

O’Brien left the field and didn’t return during the Leopards’ loss to local rivals Wigan Warriors at the Brick Community Stadium.

However, it is not the first time he has suffered a head knock this season – meaning he is now open to a potentially longer term lay-off moving forwards.

O’Brien’s failed HIA automatically means he will be stood down for next Thursday’s home clash with Hull FC.

But he could also be forced to sit out several games after that, Adrian Lam has conceded.

“I think he might miss a couple of weeks now on the back of that,” Lam told reporters after the game. “Obviously, he will miss next week, but it might be best for him to probably miss the next two or three weeks, so we’ll look after him as a club and do the best thing by him.

“He’s obviously influential with the way we play as a team, but we’ll have to power on without him.”

Lam admitted the half-back, who could yet remain at the club in 2026 and is on the verge of agreeing a new contract with the club, was ‘shattered’ after his latest head knock which could result in a serious stand-down.

But he will be forced to watch from the stands in the short-term, with a half-back pairing of Ben McNamara and Lachlan Lam likely over the next fortnight at least.

“He’s copped a little bit this year, Gaz, but he’s a tough player and he’s liked by everyone at the club, he’s very popular, but it’s sad to see someone, he’s shattered in there, he’s like ‘I’ve done this again’ so hopefully it’s not too bad.”