Leigh star Isaac Liu has insisted the Leopards can go all the way and win the Super League Grand Final in 2025 after inspiring them to victory in the opening round of the play-offs.

Adrian Lam’s side were far too strong for sixth-placed Wakefield Trinity, winning 26-10 to set up a thrilling showdown with defending champions Wigan Warriors next week.

Liu won man of the match on Sky Sports and was asked what he felt the Leopards could achieve this season. His response was short but certainly emphatic, as he replied: “Win the Grand Final.

“We’ve got to get there first obviously.”

Liu is a two-time winner of the NRL Grand Final with the Sydney Roosters, and is playing a pivotal role in Leigh’s push to reach the biggest game of the season for the first time in the modern era.

And despite achieving the ultimate high during his time in Australia, Liu admitted it would be unbelievable to go all the way in Super League.

He said: “It’d be everything. When you’ve played in NRL you watched Super League and always wondered what it’s like to win one. We’re in a good position and hopefully we can get the job done.”

When asked what he felt awaited the Leopards next week when they travel across the borough to take on Wigan, Liu admitted it represented a major challenge.

“It’s going to be a tough fight for sure,” he said. “We’ve played them a few times in the year and both games were solid but we’ve got to prepare well and turn up.”

