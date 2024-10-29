Leigh star Lachlan Lam will captain Papua New Guinea for the first time against the Cook Islands this weekend, following in the footsteps of dad – and Leopards boss – Adrian.

Now in charge of Leigh, Adrian – born in Rabaul – featured 16 times for the Kumuls during his playing days, scoring eight tries in the process and has gone on to enjoy two separate stints as their head coach.

The 54-year-old captained his nation on numerous occasions, with the most recent coming in the 2000 Rugby League World Cup, knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Wales.

24 years on, son Lachlan – who was born in Sydney but represents PNG via his heritage – will get the honour of leading the Kumuls out for the first time.

Lam junior linked up with his dad at Leigh midway through the 2022 campaign, and has now made 71 appearances for the Leopards, named in the 2023 Super League Dream Team.

LRL RECOMMENDS: An outrageously good all-time Super League Dream Team of Papua New Guinea stars

Leigh Leopards star receives ultimate international honour, follows in father’s footsteps

26-year-old Lachlan, who just like his dad is a half-back, made his international debut back in 2017 and already has 11 caps for the Kumuls on his CV.

His 12th will come in Port Moresby on Sunday as Jason Demetriou’s side host the Kukis.

A win would see PNG top the Pacific Bowl group for the second year running, and more importantly, would earn them a shot at promotion in a one-off game against the nation that ends bottom of this year’s Pacific Cup group.

The playmaker gets the honour of captaining the Kumuls this weekend with fellow Super League star Rhyse Martin not involved in the game.

Martin, who will join Hull KR in 2025 having spent the last five-and-a-half seasons with Leeds Rhinos, is set to be replaced in Demetriou’s squad by Dan Russell.

Back-rower Russell will also feature in Super League come 2025 having agreed a two-year deal with Warrington, making the move to join the Wolves following his departure from NRL outfit St George Illawarra Dragons.

LRL RECOMMENDS: Where Are They Now? Sky Sports’ 2015 ones to watch with only THREE still in Super League