Leigh Leopards star Josh Charnley breaks remarkable try-scoring records in Hull KR victory

lLeigh winger Josh Charnley broke two incredible try-scoring records during the Leopards’ 28-10 win against Hull KR on Saturday afternoon.

Charnley has struggled for game time for a large chunk of 2025, with Leigh boss Adrian Lam opting to drop him down the pecking order, and even contemplating allowing the veteran to depart the club on loan at one stage.

The 34-year-old has broken back into the Leopards side in recent weeks after Darnell McIntosh’s injury though, and against former club KR on Saturday, managed to get his name on the scoresheet twice.

His first try of the afternoon on 67 minutes saw him become only the second player in Super League history to reach the 250-try mark in the competition, following on from Leeds Rhinos winger Ryan Hall.

His second, and 251st in Super League, then saw him move up a place in the British game’s all-time list of try-scorers. That list dates all the way back to the inception of rugby league in 1895!

That second try against the Robins was the 313th of Charnley’s storied and impressive career, and saw him leapfrog Wigan Warriors icon Brian Nordgren on the all-time list.

Charnley is now just one try behind both Jimmy Leytham and Alan Hunte, who are level in 25th on the list.

LRL RECOMMENDS:Leigh ratings as title-chasing Leopards send Super League statement with Hull KR win

Rugby league’s all-time top try-scorers (25-30)

Here is a snapshot of the game’s all-time try-scoring list, listing those from 25th place to 30th place: Charnley sits 27th, outright…

25. Alan Hunte – 314

= Jimmy Leytham – 314

27. Josh Charnley – 313

28. Brian Nordgren – 312

29. Alan Smith – 311

30. Jim Lomas – 310

Josh Charnley’s 251 Super League tries (so far)

Here’s a look at who Charnley’s tries in Super League alone have come for over the years.

These numbers are all the more impressive when you consider that the winger enjoyed a stint in rugby union earlier in his career, too!

To clarify, these tries include those scored in play-off matches and Super 8s fixtures.