Leigh Leopards star handed new deal as coach confirms contract extension

Leigh boss Adrian Lam has confirmed Ben McNamara will be handed a contract extension to remain at the Leopards’ Den beyond the end of the year.

Half-back McNamara, who is also able to slot in at hooker, joined Leigh ahead of the 2024 campaign following his exit from Hull FC.

The 23-year-old has had to bide his time for his opportunity with the Leopards, but with first-choice #6 Gareth O’Brien sidelined on a couple of occasions so far this term, he’s managed 11 appearances across all competitions so far this term.

Scoring two tries and kicking 24 goals, McNamara – whose initial two-year contract was set to expire come the end of the 2025 campaign – has earned plaudits aplenty from head coach Lam, a man he knows very well.

During his junior days, the Hull native – who now has 53 senior appearances on his CV in total – headed Down Under and linked up with Sydney Roosters, where Lam coached him.

Lam was also in charge of the Clovelly Crocodiles side which included McNamara, his son Lachlan and Ethan O’Neill – all three of whom now form part of Leigh’s squad in Super League.

Speaking on Wednesday afternoon in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Leopards’ clash with Super League leaders Hull KR this weekend, boss Lam confirmed McNamara’s new deal.

He said: “Benny will be here next year. I’ve coached Benny since he was 12 or 13 at the Roosters.

“The position that we’re looking at for Ben is that nine at the moment.

“He’s done such a great job in the halves that he’s one of those players who’s valuable for a squad for this year, but moving forward I want him to keep working hard.”