Leigh Leopards star a major doubt for Super League opener

Leigh Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has revealed star hooker Edwin Ipape is a serious injury concern for the start of the Super League season.

The PNG international, who missed large chunks of the 2024 season through injury and did not feature during the Pacific Championships due to undergoing surgery, is said to be ’50-50′ for their round one clash with Wigan Warriors.

Edwin Ipape suffers latest injury blow ahead of new season

Ipape has been a standout performer for Leigh since his debut in 2022, and when fit is arguably the best hooker in Super League.

In 2023, Ipape made the Super League Dream Team for the first time, alongside four other Leopards players as they stunned everyone to reach the play-offs in their first season back in the top flight.

Upon his return to full fitness in 2024, the Leopards’ form changed dramatically as they climbed up the table to again make the top six.

But, it looks like Lam could be set for another extended period without his star number nine, revealing he is a major doubt to play in their opening fixture of the new campaign.

“Edwin will be 50-50 whether he plays in round one,” Lam told the Leigh Journal.

“He is pretty much on track and heading in the right direction, but we will make a final decision in that week.”

As mentioned above, Ipape underwent shoulder surgery at the conclusion of the 2024 season, and Lam said everything has been ‘positive’ with his return to action.

“Everything has been positive and there haven’t been any set backs; so it’s just about making sure we don’t bring him back too soon.”

If Ipape was to miss the start of the season, it would give Brad Dwyer an opportunity in the starting 13 once again, after he impressed last season. Following his switch from Warrington Wolves, Dwyer made 28 appearances for the Leopards, scoring two tries in the process.

Leigh begin their Super League campaign with a tough game against defending champions Wigan – who knocked them out of the play-offs last season – but later face Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons in rounds two and three.

