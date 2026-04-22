Leigh Leopards have confirmed the appointment of Andrew Henderson as their new Director of Rugby.

Henderson, a former head coach of London Broncos and York Knights and assistant coach at Warrington Wolves, has most recently been working in the same role at York as he is taking at the Leopards.

He will act as a replacement for Chris Chester, who left the club last year to take up a role at Castleford Tigers in their recruitment department.

“I’m honoured to be joining the Leigh Leopards as Director of Rugby and would like to thank owner Derek Beaumont, CEO Neil Jukes and Head Coach Adrian Lam for the opportunity,” Henderson said.

“Leigh is a club with a proud history, a passionate fanbase, and an ambition that truly resonates with me. The chance to contribute to the next chapter of this organisation is one I accept with great enthusiasm and a strong sense of responsibility.

“I want to place on record my sincere thanks to York Chairman Clint Goodchild for his acceptance and understanding at this time. It has been a privilege to be part of a collective effort that strengthened the club both on and off the field, supporting its transition to Super League. A big thank you to all the staff, players, key partners and fans I have worked with during my time at York for their continued support and commitment.

“My focus now turns fully to Leigh, a club that has demonstrated a real desire to be a focal point of its community, to grow, and to compete consistently at the highest level. I’m looking forward to working with the club hierarchy, Head Coach Adrian Lam, all staff, players and the wider organisation to help drive performance, development and long‑term sustained success.

“I can’t wait to get started and to build on the strong foundations already in place here, as I believe there is a very exciting future ahead for the Leigh Leopards.”