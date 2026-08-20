Leigh Leopards sign Wigan Warriors hooker in latest transfer move

Leigh Leopards have secured their latest signing for 2027 after landing Wigan Warriors youngster Jack Purtill.

Love Rugby League understands the 20-year-old has agreed a deal to join the Leopards next year and will link up with Adrian Lam’s squad moving forward.

Who is Jack Purtill?

Purtill is highly regarded in the youth ranks having been a part of both Wigan and Leeds Rhinos’ setups in the past. He is the son of former Leigh head coach Kieron, who himself is working in the academy game right now for Wakefield Trinity.

Capable of playing halfback or hooker, he joined Leeds Rhinos’ scholarship system in 2022, he was offered an academy contract with the Rhinos a year later.

He eventually made the move to Wigan Warriors and has been playing in their reserve grade side this season, but he is now set for a move to Leigh, a full-circle moment after playing his junior rugby at Leigh Miners Rangers.

Leigh have, as they regularly do, kept their business for 2027 low-key so far. They have been heavily linked with a move for former back-rower Kai O’Donnell and appear increasingly likely to land that deal.

Leigh remain active

They are also in the market for a top-line prop, Love Rugby League understands, and have been actively pursuing options that they could get in before the transfer deadline tomorrow.

That is with a view of boosting their Grand Final hopes for this year. The Leopards are ending the year strong and currently sit in the Super League play-offs, four points ahead of St Helens in seventh place. They take on basement club Bradford Bulls on Friday looking to further strengthen their position in the league table.