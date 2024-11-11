Leigh Leopards have announced the son of Ethan O’Neill, the son of Super League icon Julian, from Down Under ahead of 2025 with a loophole allowing him to be discounted from their quota.

25-year-old Ethan follows in the footsteps of his dad who played 12 games for Leigh – during their time under the ‘Centurions’ tagline – at the end of his career in 2006 and scored a sole try.

Prior to that, Julian – now 52 – had donned a shirt in the British game for Widnes Vikings, London Broncos, Wigan and Wakefield Trinity, winning the Challenge Cup with the Warriors in 2002.

Current Leopards boss Adrian Lam was alongside him in that Challenge Cup winning Wigan side, and the Papua New Guinean will now get the opportunity to coach his former team-mate’s son.

Leigh Leopards sign Super League icon’s son with quota loophole explained

Back-rower Ethan was born in Sydney, and has been on the books of both South Sydney Rabbitohs and Brisbane Broncos.

He has not featured at NRL level, barring pre-season games, but does have a wealth of experience in the Queensland Cup with almost 50 appearances in that competition.

Playing in it for the Burleigh Bears in 2024, he will now make the move into Super League for 2025 having penned a two-year deal, but won’t count towards Leigh’s overseas quota spots.

That’s because during his dad’s time playing over here, he featured in the youth ranks of community club Halton Farnworth Hornets.

Just like Lachlan Lam playing for Wigan St Patricks as a junior during dad Adrian’s time playing for Wigan and not counting towards Leigh’s quota, forward O’Neill won’t either.

The forward said: “I’m real excited about coming to Leigh and joining a club that’s building something special.

“I can’t wait to meet all the staff and players and especially the fans!

“It’s a massive opportunity for me to come over and show everyone what sort of person and player I am.”

O’Neill becomes Leigh’s 10th confirmed signing ahead of 2025, with the Leopards undergoing somewhat of a rebuild in this off-season after the departure of a few key men.

His arrival follows those of David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ryan Brown (Wigan), Brad Martin (Castleford Tigers), AJ Towse (York), Andrew Badrock (Swinton Lions) and Will Brough (Wakefield).

Head of Rugby Chris Chester added: “Ethan is an edge back-rower who has played a lot of Queensland Cup and NSW Cup games in the past few seasons.

“It was important to bring depth to the back-row after the departure of Kai O’Donnell and I am looking forward to seeing how Ethan integrates into the squad.”

