Leigh Leopards have made another addition to their squad for the 2025 campaign with the capture of Wakefield half-back Will Brough on a one-year deal.

Brough, the son of Super League legend Danny, has crossed the Pennines to link up with Adrian Lam’s side for the 2025 campaign, having previously played at Trinity in their academy and reserves setup.

He adds to their existing half-back options for the upcoming season alongside the likes of Lachlan Lam, Ben McNamara and Gareth O’Brien. Leigh are still on the hunt for a frontline half from the NRL too, meaning that Brough’s initial game-time is likely to be in the reserves.

But the half-back insisted he was thrilled to have made the move.

“I am over the moon about the opportunity to be coached by Adrian Lam and can’t wait to meet the boys,” he said.

“Signing with a Super League team like Leigh Leopards is a dream come true for me, something I’ve always aspired to as a young lad. I’m buzzing to get started and hope to play in front of the Leigh fans in the coming years!”

Brough’s father is one of the most iconic half-backs in Super League history having starred for the likes of Wakefield and Huddersfield. His son will now look to take his next steps towards following him and appearing at the highest level.

Leopards head of rugby Chris Chester said: “Will is a young, tall athletic centre, standing 6ft 3. I have been keeping an eye on him during his time at Wakefield including when he played against our Reserves side this season.

“Will is an excellent goal kicker, just like his dad, and I am looking forward to watching his progression in 2025.”

