Leigh Leopards make seventh new signing in shape of highly-rated Championship winger

Leigh Leopards have signed highly-rated youngster AJ Towse from Championship outfit York Knights ahead of the 2025 season.

The 21-year-old will make the step up to Super League for the first time in his career next season after putting pen to paper on a contract with Adrian Lam’s side.

Towse has scored 36 tries in 72 career appearances since making his first-team debut for the Knights back in 2021.

The York-born winger scored 20 tries in 34 games for the Knights in 2024, earning his second nomination for Championship’s Young Player of the Year award, but only played 13 times in 2024.

Towse becomes Leigh’s seventh new addition for 2025, with the club having already announced the signings of David Armstrong (Newcastle Knights), Isaac Liu (Gold Coast Titans), Ben Condon (Manly Sea Eagles), Tesi Niu (Dolphins), Ryan Brown (Wigan Warriors) and Brad Martin (Castleford Tigers).

“AJ is only 21 but has really impressed at York over the past two seasons,” Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“He is already a proven try-scorer, and we are expecting big things of him at Leigh Leopards in 2025.”

Towse played his junior rugby for his local community club Heworth before going on to earn representative honours at University Rugby League, graduating from the University of York with a degree in Computer Sciences.

Towse made his professional debut for York in a 26-0 defeat to Wigan Warriors in a Challenge Cup tie back in April 2021.

He then became a regular in York’s side the following season, becoming a prolific try-scorer for his hometown club.

Towse will link up with his new Leigh team-mates when Lam’s side commence pre-season training ahead of the 2025 campaign.

