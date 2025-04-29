Chris Chester is due to leave Leigh Leopards with immediate effect, Love Rugby League has learned.

Chester has overseen a major period of success at the Leopards, and has been instrumental in their rise to one of Super League’s best-run clubs on the field.

He and Adrian Lam have formed an effective partnership as coach and head of rugby – but as reported by All Out Rugby League, Chester has informed Leigh he will be leaving the club after over three years in a prominent off-field role.

He has been instrumental in a number of major signings at the club including the likes of Tom Amone and Edwin Ipape, who have subsequently become huge players at the Leopards and their rise.

Chester was central to building the squad that also won the Challenge Cup in 2023 and has been overseeing their recruitment for this season and beyond.

But he will now leave having made the decision to exit his role at the Leigh Sports Village. The former Wakefield Trinity head coach is already understood to have attracted admirers about roles at other Super League clubs.

However, Chester is not directly leaving Leigh for another club in the immediate term, and will instead take a short break before deciding on his next move.

As for Leigh, it remains to be seen whether they will replace Chester or hand Lam more control and authority on the recruitment front.

Chester’s last major deal was the move to bring Parramatta forward Joe Ofahengaue to the club last week on a long-term deal.

But his time with the club is over.

Chester has held coaching roles with Wakefield Trinity and Hull KR during his career, but has emerged as a successful head of rugby with the Leopards.

However, he is now on the lookout for a new role after opting to leave Leigh. An announcement is expected as early as Wednesday.