Leigh will be backed by 200 more supporters if they are able to seal a play-off tie at the Leopards’ Den having secured an extended capacity.

The Leopards currently sit fourth on the Super League ladder and have already booked their spot in the play-offs.

Going up against fifth-placed St Helens on Friday night, a victory at the Leopards’ Den would cement a top four finish and with it a first-ever home tie in the Super League play-offs.

This will be Leigh‘s third successive play-off campaign in the top-flight, but having finished fifth in both 2023 and 2024, they have always had to begin their attempt at getting to Old Trafford on the road.

2023 saw them beaten at the first hurdle away at Hull KR, while Adrian Lam’s side beat Salford Red Devils in their own backyard last term before going on to get convincingly beaten at Wigan Warriors in the semi-finals.

In 2025 though, providing they don’t lose against both Saints and Huddersfield Giants in Round 27, they will face either the Red V, Wakefield Trinity or Hull FC at the Leopards’ Den in the eliminators.

Leigh Leopards secure extended capacity for play-off tie as owner praises ‘overwhelming’ support

With the odds of securing a home play-off game in their favour, Leigh released a club statement earlier this week around how their ticketing system would work for such a tie.

Within that press release, it was confirmed that 200 more tickets would be made available in the North Stand at the Leopards’ Den than usual as a result of a special application made against the stadium’s licence.

Additional facilities have had to be provided to be able to secure that extra capacity, and it means that a little over 8,000 Leopards fans will be able to snap up tickets for a home play-off tie.

That figure excludes the capacity of the South Stand, which will be used – as normal – to house the away fans of either Saints, Wakefield or Hull FC later this month providing all goes to plan for Lam’s side on the field.

As the Leopards announced the extra capacity, owner Derek Beaumont said: “It’’ a ‘pinch yourself’ moment to be making announcements like this about the club.

“Like the rest of the town, I am super excited to yet again see our club rewrite the record books, most recently beating Warrington away from home for the first time since the ’80s and finishing in the top five of the elite competition for three consecutive years for the first time in our history.

“It really is amazing and the support of the town is overwhelming and motivating to the players and all the staff.

“Thanks to everyone for their support and not least Adrian and the team for creating such exciting opportunities for us all.”

