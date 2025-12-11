Leigh Leopards star Robbie Mulhern has been linked with a dramatic move to South Sydney Rabbitohs in 2027 as an exit from the Super League club looks likely.

Mulhern is one of the highest profile off-contract players going into 2026, and there is expected to be a swell of interest in his services. Castleford Tigers have already been linked with a move for the prop forward.

That is perhaps no surprise given how well he has performed since making the move to Leigh. He was one of the standout forwards in Super League last season as Leigh recorded their highest-ever finish in the competition, making it all the way to the play-off semi-finals in the process.

And with no extension finalised on the deal that expires next year, Mulhern is now free to negotiate with other clubs – and that has brought the Rabbitohs into the picture.

A fresh report Down Under has suggested that Mulhern could be a target for the Bunnies if they are to lose Keaon Koloamatangi – with a number of NRL clubs looking to land his signature for 2027.

That would put Mulhern in the picture for a move to the NRL – a competition where he would likely excel given his undoubted talent.

The 31-year-old has emerged into one of Super League’s premiere forwards since leaving Leeds a decade ago. He has enjoyed spells with the likes of Hull KR and Warrington Wolves, but it is at Leigh under Adrian Lam where he has truly flourished and reached his potential.

Mulhern was a surprise omission for this autumn’s Ashes given his form at club level for the Leopards. He has so far made five appearances for the national team, with the most recent coming against Tonga in the 2023 end-of-season series.

But his form has not gone unnoticed on the other side of the world if reports are to be believed, with Souths looking to make a move.