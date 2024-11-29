Leigh Leopards complete key piece of retention as international forward extends stay

Leigh Leopards have completed a major piece of retention business ahead of 2025 – with key forward Frankie Halton signing a two-year contract extension.

The Ireland international’s new deal will now see him remain with his hometown club until at least the end of the 2027 season.

Halton has made 31 appearances for Leigh since arriving from Hull KR midway through the 2023 campaign.

“I’m really happy to have extended my time at Leigh,” said Halton. “I’ve loved being back at my hometown club and it was a no-brainer to sign again.

“I feel like I’ve settled well into the team and the club after a frustrating first year (with injury), and I can’t wait to push on and help the club achieve further success.

“The club’s heading in the right direction, and as a local lad, I can’t wait to see how far we can go.”

Halton was formerly in Leigh’s reserves as a youngster before returning to the community game with Leigh Miners Rangers.

He kick-started his professional career with Swinton Lions in 2019 before enjoying a season with Featherstone Rovers in 2021: and from there he was snapped up by Super League outfit Hull KR.

The 28-year-old, who represented Ireland at the Rugby League World Cup in 2022, solidified himself as a starter in Adrian Lam’s 17 last season.

“After a very frustrating 2023 season disrupted by injury, Frankie showed exactly why we brought him back to the club when he was able to play consistently last year,” said Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester.

“It’s important for the people of this town to have local talent in the team and they certainly have that in Frankie.

“He’s a very popular figure among the lads and you could see how much it meant to everyone when he finally crossed the line for his first try. I’m delighted to have secured him for another two years.”

