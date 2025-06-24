Leigh Leopards receive Josh Charnley approach from Super League rival

Leigh Leopards have received an approach from another Super League club to take Josh Charnley with immediate effect.

Charnley, Super League’s second-highest try-scorer of all-time, has found opportunities limited at the Leopards so far in 2025.

He has not featured for the club since coming off the bench for the final few minutes of their defeat to Hull FC last month.

Leigh boss Adrian Lam has admitted that the club will look to their younger outside backs in regards to 2026 and beyond, with players such as Keanan Brand set to be favoured.

Lam also admitted in the run-up to last weekend’s game against Catalans Dragons that the Leopards had still not tabled a deal with Charnley for next season, strongly hinting to the fact that he may be set to leave.

He is subject to interest from ambitious Championship side Oldham in regards to a move to the club for 2026 but now, there is growing interest over a possible stay in Super League.

Love Rugby League has been told the Leopards have been asked about the possibility of letting Charnley leave mid-season, even before his contract expires at the Leigh Sports Village.

At least one top-flight club is interested in taking him for the remainder of this year before looking into the possibility of a deal for 2026, should Oldham fail to get a move over the line.

Charnley, who turns 34 later this week is still keen to perform at the highest level possible. And he may now get a chance for regular minutes elsewhere in Super League.

