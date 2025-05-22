Leigh Leopards ratings: Pair score 2/10 as star’s ‘worst-ever’ game slammed in Hull FC loss

Leigh dished up their worst performance for some time, beaten 26-12 by Hull FC at the Leopards’ Den on Thursday night as their losing run was extended to three games across all competitions.

On an evening where the hosts found themselves 26-0 down at half-time, these are our Leopards ratings…

Bailey Hodgson – 4

Hodgson did well to prevent a 40/20 early on, but that’s as good as it got. Harshly judged to have knocked on early on in the second half and dropped a ball on 70 minutes, too. An excellent break late on. Far from the worst on the field.

Darnell McIntosh – 3

Invisible on the night. Why McIntosh let the ball bounce midway through the first half, only he’ll know. Taken off for Josh Charnley with 12 minutes remaining.

Tesi Niu – 4

Nowhere near what we’ve seen from Niu for most of the year.

Umyla Hanley – 3

Hanley was sold down a river for Lewis Martin’s first try, and never got going on the night, like pretty much all of his team-mates.

Keanan Brand – 3

In terms of returns from injuries, you’ll go a long way to find one worse than this. Brand will want to forget it quickly.

Ben McNamara – 3

Another who was invisible on the night. 2/2 with the boot.

Lachlan Lam – 3

Lam was underwhelming, and has been for a few weeks, in truth. His 40/20 followed up by a nice assist for Owen Trout saves him from an even lower rating.

Joe Ofahengaue – 3

Appeared to have gone off with an injury around the half-an-hour mark. He returned midway through the second half, but failed to make an impact of any note.

Edwin Ipape – 2

This was comfortably Ipape’s worst-ever performance in a Leigh shirt – and we say that with such disappointment as we know how well he can perform.

Ball steals, knock ons, poor offloads. You name it, he produced them tonight. A couple of trademark breaks and Leigh’s try came from him on the back of the first. That’s the only positive.

Robbie Mulhern – 2

Mulhern probably hasn’t produced a worse performance in a Leopards shirt, either. He came up with a number of wild offloads and numerous knock-ons. He was held up over the try-line just before the hour-mark, if you’re looking for a positive.

Owen Trout – 4

Trout missed the tackle on Cade Cust for Hull’s opening try, setting the tone for the evening. Question marks remain over whether he suits that back-row position, but he took his try well. Did the full 80.

Ethan O’Neill – 3

O’Neill had to leave the action 25 minutes in after being busted open by Ipape, which summed Leigh’s evening up. The Australian got patched up and returned, but wasn’t able to influence anything, really.

Isaac Liu – 4

Liu among the best of a very bad bunch for the Leopards tonight. Was unlucky not to score himself in the first half and had a hand in Ipape’s consolation just after the hour-mark.

Jack Hughes (Interchange) – 3

Faded into the background far too easily when on the field.

Alec Tuitavake (Interchange) – 3

Same as above.

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 4

Davis might be knocking on Adrian Lam’s door to start at Huddersfield next week.

Josh Charnley (Interchange) – N/A

Got on the field for 12 minutes. Did well to support a break from Hodgson, but was there any real point in putting him on the bench?