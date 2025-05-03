Leigh Leopards player ratings in thrilling Catalans Dragons win as Ipape shines at Magic Weekend

Leigh Leopards edged a thriller against Catalans Dragons to kickstart Super League’s 18th edition of Magic Weekend, winning 26-24 at St James’ Park on Saturday afternoon.

Here are our Leopards ratings…

Bailey Hodgson – 8

Another very good showing from Hodgson at full-back as he deputises for the absent David Armstrong. The Englishman was composed early on to collect a kick behind his own try-line, and was lively when he got the ball in his hands throughout. He’s proving to be another terrific bit of recruitment by Leigh.

Darnell McIntosh -7

A good afternoon’s work from McIntosh, who seemed to take on more of a leadership role on the field than we’ve seen in a while at Leigh. Will be happy to have moved back out onto the wing after last weekend’s game in the centres against Salford.

Tesi Niu – 7

Niu wasn’t quite at his best upon his return from injury, but still enjoyed a couple of explosive moments with the ball in hand. He had a role in a couple of Catalans’ first half tries which he won’t look back on fondly, but solid overall.

Andy Badrock – 6

A relatively quiet day at the office for off-season recruit Badrock, who knocked on close to Catalans’ try-line midway through the first half. No major errors thereafter though.

Josh Charnley – 7

A similar story for Charnley, with most of the action seemingly coming down the opposite flank. Had looked to have been in for a try late on in the first half, but was well closed down to prevent him steaming over. The same happened with around eight minutes left on the clock, too.

Ben McNamara – 8

After a slow start, McNamara – who was thrown into the halves to replace Gareth O’Brien – grew into the game and became lively when he got the ball in hand. His first half try was well taken, and his perfect record of five from five with the boot proved pivotal in the end xx.

Lachlan Lam – 7

Lam has delivered far better performances in a Leigh shirt, evidenced by smashing it out on the full straight from kick-off. But, his guile helped Leigh over the line to the win in the end xx, and his kick for Ethan O’Neill to dot down was inch perfect.

Joe Ofahengaue – 7

A really solid debut for Ofahengaue, who caught the eye with the ball in hand in particular during his two stints. No doubt his experience will help this Leopards side long-term. Got green carded late on.

Edwin Ipape – 9

The man of the match for us was Ipape, because without him, Leigh don’t win this game. His first half try was exceptional, spinning out of a tackle and darting over in trademark fashion. We saw plenty more of those darts from dummy-half, too, and Leigh would have been over a few more times had his team-mates offered him the support needed.

Robbie Mulhern – 7

A run of the mill performance from Mulhern, who does everything Leigh need him to do on a weekly basis. Has to be in the England conversation at the end of this year for his consistency alone.

Ethan O’Neill – 8

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again, O’Neill was one of the best bits of recruitment done right the way across the league heading into 2025. We’re yet to see him deliver a disappointing performance, and as we’ve already mentioned, he took his try very well here.

Owen Trout – 8

Trout shifted into the back-row, and delivered another really good performance. He got the ball back and got Leigh on the front foot with a legal strip one-on-one in the tackle midway through the first half, which was a big moment in the momentum shift. In the second half, he then played his part in earning a goal-line drop out before scoring what proved the winning try.

Isaac Liu – 8

Another performance of absolute leadership from Liu, who is unstoppable at times when he gets going with the ball in hand. His class shines through weekly.

Nathan Wilde (Interchange) – N/A

Played about 40 seconds at the end of the game.

Louis Brogan (Interchange) – 7

A solid showing off the bench from Brogan, who continues to develop his game and now looks a Super League quality player.

On 50 mins

Matt Davis (Interchange) – 7

The ultimate utility man. So reliable off the bench.

Brad Dwyer (Interchange) – 7

Dwyer’s half-hour stint either side of half-time was important for Leigh, with his defensive efforts helping to get Adrian Lam’s side on the front foot. He played a vital role in earning the aforementioned goal-line drop out, and just before leaving the action, turned into Edwin Ipape as he darted from dummy-half and almost got over. Would be a 7.5 if we gave half points out.