Leigh Leopards player ratings as powerhouse Tom Amone lays platform in Catalans Dragons win

Leigh Leopards picked up a hard-fought 10-2 win over Catalans Dragons in the south of France as Adrian Lam’s side look to make a surge for the play-offs in the second half of the season.

It is Leigh‘s fourth win in their last six games, and there were a number of outstanding individual performances for the Leopards in Perpignan. Here’s the player ratings for a Leigh side looking to make a big push for the play-offs as we enter the second half of the Super League campaign..

Matt Moylan – 8

The Australian is joint top of the Steve Prescott Man of Steel rankings for a reason. He played an influential role in Leigh’s attack and also kicked three goals, one of which gave his side an eight-point cushion which, ultimately, saw them take the two points.

Umyla Hanley – 7

What a revelation Hanley has been for the Leopards this season. His talent has always been undoubted – he had to be patient for his chance in the first team – but he has taken it with both hands. The 22-year-old was solid again against the Dragons.

Zak Hardaker – 8

The experienced Hardaker was involved in a number of big moments in Perpignan, producing a couple of important tackles on his own line to keep the opposition at bay.

Ricky Leutele – 7

It was a solid showing from Leutele. He had some nice touches with the ball in hand and caused problems for the Catalans defence with his strong carries.

Josh Charnley – 8

Charnley has been one of Leigh’s most consistent and reliable players ever since he arrived at the club. He epitomises everything in a modern day winger: works hard, brilliant out of backfield and knows how to finish a try.

Gareth O’Brien – 8

O’Brien was at the heart of most things the Leopards did in attack. He seemed to be involved in almost every set, and showed his credentials in defence too, producing a try-saving tackle on Dragons prop Romain Navarrete in the 39th minute.

Lachlan Lam – 8

It was a classy performance from Lam, who guided his team around the park brilliantly with his kicking game. He worked hard in defence too, with a big shot on Arthur Mourgue in the first half being one for his highlights reel.

Tom Amone – 9

Amone, who will return to the NRL in 2025, has been one of the best props in Super League over the last couple of years. He always lays the platform for Leigh and he was outstanding: both in attack and defence against the Dragons. He even scored the only try of the game in the 32nd minute thanks to an explosive carry from close range.

Edwin Ipape – 7

The Papua New Guinea international adds a huge amount to this Leigh side with his presence on the field: both with the ball and on the other side of it, too. He came up with a couple of dummy half runs to help motor the Leopards up the field.

Owen Trout – 8

Trout is really starting to find his feet at Leigh now, with a number of strong displays over the last couple of weeks. We’ve not seen the player stats from the game at the time of writing, but we expect his tackle count to be high from the win in Perpignan.

Kai O’Donnell – 8

O’Donnell is similar to Charnley in the sense that he has been one of Leigh’s most reliable players in recent seasons. The hard-working Australian will return to the NRL in 2025, and will be a big loss to Lam’s side, but let’s appreciate him for the time he has remaining in England because he is a top quality back-rower.

Frankie Halton – 8

Without us trying to sound like a broken record here, we expect Halton to be high in the tackle charts from this game alongside Trout. The Ireland international was everywhere in defence for Leigh, putting his body on the line for his side.

Jack Hughes – 8

It was a game won in the middle, which our player ratings highlight, and Hughes put in a workmanlike display against the Dragons: ran hard and tackled hard.

Bench

Brad Dwyer – 8

The 31-year-old played longer minutes than he usually does, and added some real zip and spark to Leigh’s attack when he entered the action. He’s been a good signing for the Leythers.

Matty Davis – 7

Another massive display in the middle of the park from Davis, who has been somewhat of an unsung hero at Leigh over the last two years.

Ed Chamberlain – 7

Chamberlain is a player that won’t often see his name in the headlines or scooping the man of the match awards – but he never let’s his side down every time he pulls on the shirt. The Ireland international is a good player on both sides on the ball, and played well during his interchange spells against Catalans.

Dan Norman – 7

The Ireland international stepped up to the plate when he entered the field and fronted up well against a physical Catalans pack. Norman has put in some strong performances for Leigh in recent weeks.

