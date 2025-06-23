Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has been accused of ‘insulting’ Catalans Dragons’ directors following last weekend’s Super League clash in Perpignan, with his ‘lack of class’ heavily criticised.

The Leopards picked up a 26-12 victory at the Stade Gilbert Brutus on Saturday evening courtesy of late tries from overseas duo Joe Ofahengaue and David Armstrong.

That win moved Leigh up to 3rd on the Super League ladder, and with thousands of their supporters having made the journey over to the South of France, the squad were joined on the field by Beaumont post-match to celebrate their success in style.

But once the celebrations had come to an end, Beaumont then caught the eye on Sky Sports, deliberately appearing in the back of Adrian Lam’s interview alongside a Leopards supporter with a drum who he had invited to join him on the pitch.

That moment has come under scrutiny from plenty of supporters across social media over the last few days, and now, reports suggest that the Leigh chief has managed to irk the powers that be at Catalans through his antics.

Leigh Leopards owner slammed for ‘lack of class’ as ‘insulting’ accusation levelled

L’Independant have slammed Beaumont for a ‘lack of class’ because of the incident surrounding the post-match Sky Sports interview he attempted to disrupt.

But in the same report, the French outlet state that the Leopards owner ‘insulted’ directors at the Brutus on Saturday evening by turning down an invitation to attend a post-match meal.

The Dragons are believed to extend that same invitation out to the management of every club they face, with the idea to meet up after the game in Perpignan.

But on this occasion, Beaumont is believed to have ignored that invite, much to the annoyance of the Catalans directors and even to some within the Leigh camp.

Beaumont threw a beach party for the Leopards squad and supporters before their time in France came to an end, and since then, has embarked upon a charity bike ride somewhat closer to home.

In aid of Candlelight’s, the charity which has helped Wakefield Trinity head coach Daryl Powell and his family over the last six months since grandson Clarke’s leukaemia diagnosis, Beaumont will cycle 600 miles across the length of Ireland on Atlantic Way.

Expected to take six days, the ride will see him start in the south of Ireland and end at Malin Head, the most northern point of the country.

