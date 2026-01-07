Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont has released a statement following a series of social media posts that appeared on Tesi Niu’s Instagram over the weekend: and insists they have no received any complaints over his behaviour.

Niu’s Instagram story featured a series of posts on Saturday evening allegedly from his partner, which were then swiftly deleted.

Leigh have now broken their silence on the matter, with Beaumont appearing to suggest the matter will be taken no further after insisting both Niu and his partner Kiana are being ‘fully supported’. He also stressed that no official complain has been made to Leigh about his player – nor has there been to the ‘relevant authorities’.

Beaumont insists that Niu’s welfare and that of his partner is Leigh’s main priority, and the club have engaged their player welfare manager to help the pair.

In a statement, the Leigh owner said: “The club can confirm that the player’s account was accessed externally and without his knowledge or consent and deleted a short period thereafter.

“We were instantly aware of this as it happened. As a club we have policies and procedures and employ a Player Welfare Manager who is a qualified counsellor.

“Our first port of call in these circumstances is to ensure the welfare of our player and any external party that may be involved. This was immediately initiated.

“Having since personally spoken with Tesi and Kiana individually and at length and then our Player Welfare Manager and Head Coach, I am completely satisfied that they are both being fully supported.

“I can also confirm that there is no official complaint to the club regarding the player nor to any relevant authorities. To that end the club will make no further statements about the matter and would welcome supporters’ trust in the clubs’ processes and findings.”

