Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont is never one to miss out on a moment of publicity for the town: and he’s done it again this week.

Beaumont flew out to Paris for a whistle-stop trip on Monday to cheer on one of Leigh’s favourites, Team GB star Keely Hodgkinson: who didn’t deliver, surging her way to 800 metre gold in sensational fashion.

Hodgkinson, who trains with Leigh Harriers Athletics Club – whose base is directly behind the Leigh Sports Village – has never hidden her pride in hailing from the local area, something she has in common with Beaumont.

And the Leopards owner didn’t just watch on inside the State de France to see Hodgkinson create history: he managed to get involved with celebrations too, judging by a post from his company’s Facebook page:

“What an incredible journey and true inspiration to athletes all across the borough,” AB Sundecks wrote on the social media platform. “If you believe, you can! With hard work, dedication and a truly devoted family along with the love, support and encouragement from coaches, friends, family and a huge community backing you can achieve your dreams!”

Beaumont then returned to the UK on Tuesday in time to watch Leigh travel to face local rivals Wigan Warriors. However, that didn’t quite go the Leopards’ way, with them falling to a 28-6 defeat to leave their play-off hopes now in serious doubt.

He did, however, manage to honour Hodgkinson once again inside the Brick Community Stadium with a special banner that was draped from the directors box pre-match.

Subtle as a brick, Derek Beaumont 🤣 Keely Hodgkinson has truly made it now with her own banner in Wigan 💛 pic.twitter.com/pnXfOvRYyU — Paul Kendrick (@PKendrickWIG) August 6, 2024

It’s safe to say that Beaumont has claimed Hodgkinson as an honorary Leyther.

