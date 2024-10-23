Matt Moylan bids ‘grateful’ farewell to Leigh Leopards as he makes retirement call

Leigh Leopards star Matt Moylan has confirmed his decision to retire from professional rugby league with immediate effect.

The 33-year-old joined Adrian Lam’s side on a two-year contract ahead of the 2024 campaign, but has departed the Leigh Sports Village a year early after making the decision to hang up his boots.

Moylan impressed during his first and only season in England, scoring five tries and providing 18 assists in 22 Super League appearances.

“It’s been a really difficult decision to call time on my career, but I’ve got to listen to my body and say enough is enough,” Moylan said on his decision to retire.

“I’ve had a great year at Leigh. I’m extremely grateful to the fans for the song they have sung me this year, their support has been fantastic.

“It has been an honour to be part of a team that has reached the highest position in Super League that this club has been.

“The team is in a great place and I will enjoy watching them in my retirement.”

Moylan hangs up his boots having made 217 career appearances in total for Penrith Panthers, Cronulla Sharks and Leigh, scoring 43 tries and kicking 90 goals. He made his international debut for Australia in 2016 and also played three times for New South Wales in State of Origin.

“Being able to bring a player of Matt’s quality to Leigh shows just how far we’ve come since our time in the Championship,” Leigh’s head of rugby Chris Chester said.

“He’s come in and made a massive impact on the team, both on and off the field.

“While we had hoped to get another year out of him here, we respect his decision and wish him the best in his retirement.”

Moylan made 26 appearances in total for the Leopards in 2024, finishing the season as the club’s top point-scorer with 138 from six tries and 57 goals.

He made his 200th career appearance on debut for the Leopards earlier this year: and will now head for pastures new in the next chapter of his life as he hangs up his boots.