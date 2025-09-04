Former Leigh Leopards icon Gregg McNally has made the decision to announce his retirement from the professional game at the end of the current season.

The 34-year-old has enjoyed a fine career, most notably with the Leopards across two separate stints where he made over 150 appearances and solidified himself as one of their finest servants of the modern era.

The Cumbrian began his career with Whitehaven in 2008 and has had a staggering 17 consecutive seasons in the professional game, also featuring for the likes of Oldham and Bradford Bulls in recent years.

McNally is now with Rochdale Hornets but he, in the same week another Leigh legend in Martyn Ridyard made a similar decision, has now also decided to confirm his retirement.

He said: “There’s no easy way to say it, and I’ve thought about it a million times in my head, but after 17 rollercoaster years, I wouldn’t change anything,” he said.

“I’ve really enjoyed the highs and the lows – they’ve shaped who I am as a person. “I want to say thanks to all the clubs and all the fans who have taken me in and treated me so well.

“It’s the right time, age-wise, I think. We’ll have one last dance this weekend and enjoy the occasion. No doubt it’ll be very emotional, but I can’t wait to see you at the Crown Oil Arena for one final time.”

Hornets head coach Gary Thornton admitted he was in awe of the career McNally has been able to craft across almost two decades in the sport.

He said: “What an outstanding career Gregg has had. I was delighted when Andy Mazey was able to bring Gregg back to the club for a second stint in 2024, bringing with him the quality he has, both on and off the field.

“One of the best attacking full-backs in the game, his skill and decision making has again been evident this season. He brings to an end an outstanding career having played 350 games, which is an incredible achievement given he has played at the highest level of the game.

“I see it as a privilege and honour to have coached Gregg, but also to get to know him as a person. When I first came to the club, he was one of the first people to welcome me.

“A really popular member of every group he’s played in, he will be missed but can hang up his boots with an enormous amount of pride.”

McNally’s final game will be this weekend: his 350th as a professional when Hornets take on Dewsbury Rams.