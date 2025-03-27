Leigh Leopards ‘leading race’ to bring back former star from NRL

Leigh Leopards are leading the race to re-sign prop Tom Amone: who is open to a move back to Super League just months after departing.

That’s according to Sky Sports, who revealed in the pre-match build-up to Castleford Tigers’ clash with Hull FC on Thursday night that Amone is back on the radar of Super League clubs.

He only left Leigh at the end of last season after his form attracted the attention of NRL sides – and he ultimately agreed a deal with Canterbury Bulldogs.

However, Amone is yet to feature for the club in the NRL in 2025. He has largely been restricted to games for their New South Wales Cup side, and has again been named on the bench this weekend.

And with that in mind, speculation had started to emerge in recent days that Amone was looking to potentially come back to England.

That has now been confirmed by Sky, who revealed on Thursday evening that Amone was open to returning to Super League.

Furthermore, Leigh have been named as the club leading the race to sign the prop – with the Leopards on the hunt for a new overseas signing to bolster their squad.

The departure of Ben Nakubuwai has left them in the unique position of having a quota spot available mid-season.

And they have now reportedly identified Amone as a target, a signing which would represent a major coup.

They have also been linked with a move for North Queensland Cowboys half-back Jake Clifford by All Out Rugby League, with Adrian Lam asked about the move during his pre-match press conference earlier this week.

