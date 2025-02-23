Leigh Leopards have completed a major piece of retention business for the 2026 season and beyond: with hooker Edwin Ipape agreeing an historic six-year contract extension.

Ipape has developed into one of the Leopards‘ most important players since joining the club, as well as becoming one of the standout hookers in Super League.

That form and subsequent rise has attracted the interest of clubs in the NRL and Super League about a potential move for the Papua New Guinea international for next season, with his existing deal at Leigh set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

But Leigh have fought off interest from a number of clubs to convince Ipape to commit his long-term future to the club. Not just that, he will be under contract with the club for the next six years.

Ipape’s record-breaking deal means he will be under contract at Leigh into the next decade, with the hooker agreeing a monumental deal that represents a significant piece of business for the Leopards.

There were very real fears that Leigh could lose the 26-year-old at the end of this season with huge interest ramping up in Ipape’s services.

But he has agreed a deal that Leopards officials believe effectively commits the hooker to his future for the remainder of his career.

Leigh’s recruitment attention will now turn towards another Kumuls star, half-back Lachlan Lam. Like Ipape, Lam has interest from the NRL about a move to Australia: but he has been much more vocal about his intent to chance his arm back in Australia.

But the Leopards can now focus their attention on Lam knowing they have sent out a major statement of intent about their long-term plans have tied down Ipape to a hugely significant deal in terms of contract length.

