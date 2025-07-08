Leigh Leopards discover Joe Ofahengaue appeal fate after tribunal hearing

Leigh Leopards have successfully overturned a disciplinary charge against prop Joe Ofahengaue.

The forward was charged with Grade B Late Contact on a Passer during the Leopards’ win over Wigan Warriors last weekend.

However, Adrian Lam’s side decided to contest that charge in the belief that it was inaccurate.

And on Tuesday evening, an RFL Operational Rules Tribunal decided they agreed with Leigh, and quashed the charge.

Ofahengaue was not facing a ban for the incident, but was due to have three disciplinary points added to his record.

However, those three points have now been removed with immediate effect, and a possible fine for the matter has also been revoked.

The RFL said: “Joe Ofahengaue of Leigh Leopards has successfully appealed his Grade B charge of late contact on passer during the Leopards’ Super League game against Wigan Warriors. The charge had carried three penalty points and a fine, which will now be removed from his records.”

Had the Leopards failed in their appeal, they would have run the risk of losing Ofahengaue for this weekend’s huge game against Super League leaders Hull KR.

Charges between Grades A-D that are unsuccessfully appealed now carry an automatic five-point punishment which, in this instance, would have led to a ban for the prop.

But he is now free to play this weekend, and has escaped the original charge.

Ofahengaue has been one of the standout forwards in Super League since joining the Leopards midway through this season.

TUESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 Early contenders for Castleford job including NRL assistant and man with Chris Chester links

👉🏻 Groundbreaking Super League quota changes set to be approved

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers’ next coaching steps explained after Danny McGuire exit

👉🏻Sky Pundit Team of the Week: FIVE Leeds stars and four from Wakefield among picks