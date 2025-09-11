Leigh boss Adrian Lam has remained coy on the future of off-contract youngster Jack Darbyshire, but says there are numerous players ahead of him in the pecking order at the Leopards’ Den.

Darbyshire, who will turn 22 in November, joined the Leopards ahead of the 2024 campaign from fellow Super League outfit Warrington Wolves.

Having come through Wire’s academy, he never registered a senior appearance in their colours and hasn’t managed to do so for Lam’s side yet as we near the end of his second season with them.

Midway through last month, Leigh allowed the centre to head out on loan to financially-stricken Salford in search of his first game time in the top flight.

His Super League debut, coincidentally, came against the Leopards: and he has since gone on to score tries in back-to-back games for the Red Devils against both Warrington and Catalans Dragons.

Leigh Leopards issues latest on off-contract ace following St Helens omission

The Leopards need a centre to replace Tesi Niu on Friday night against St Helens, with the Tonga international having failed a HIA during their own win at Warrington last weekend.

But Darbyshire has been overlooked, and either Andy Badrock or Jack Hughes will slot in to replace Niu instead as the 21-year-old remains out on loan at Salford.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, head coach Lam said: “I think he’s been doing a great job at Salford, but there are a couple of players in front of him (in the pecking order here) at the moment.

“All of those (contract) decisions will be made over the next couple of weeks, I feel.

“There will be an announcement from the club, we always hold that until the end of the year, so I’ll keep those cards close to my chest at the moment.”

Victory for Leigh against Saints on Friday night would see them cement a top four spot with a round to spare, and would bring them a first-ever Super League play-off tie on home soil in a fortnight’s time.

Lam added: “We’re excited about what’s to unfold for next year and even more excited about what’s in front of us now.

“The club’s in a position it’s never been in before at this time of year, in the top four. We’re achieving goals, ticking targets off and reaching things we’ve never reached before.

“It’s enjoyable to be a part of and we’re enjoying the ride, but we’ve got to take advantage while we can.”

