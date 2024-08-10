Leigh Leopards injury update as Adrian Lam provides latest on trio ahead of Hull FC match

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has provided an update on three of his sidelined spine players ahead of Sunday’s visit of Hull FC.

Star man Matt Moylan, who has played as a fullback and halfback for Lam’s side this season, succumbed to a rib injury at half-time of their defeat to Wigan Warriors on Tuesday night and won’t play against Hull, with Lam confirming that Zak Hardaker will fill the void left by Moylan at fullback.

“We’re just going to rest him for this game on (the back of) a five-day turnaround,” Lam told Love Rugby League. “If it was a final or something then we’d play him but we’re not going to risk that with only a handful of games left.

“Zak Hardaker, who played a pretty good second half (against Wigan) to be honest, is going to take up that position there.”

Lam provided an update on halfback Gareth O’Brien, who won’t play against Hull FC due to the concussion protocol, but all going well, he should be back to face Salford Red Devils at Magic Weekend on Sunday week.

“It’s usually a 12-day thing but because he’s had a few (concussions) within close proximity to each other, so he’s had to spend that extra week on the sidelines,” Lam said.

“We were hoping he’d be right for this one but it doesn’t fit in with the short turnaround so he’ll be right for Salford next week.”

Meanwhile, halfback Ben McNamara hasn’t played for the Leopards since May 10 due to a back and hamstring injury: but Lam said the 22-year-old is back running now and ‘isn’t far off’ returning.

“Ben’s had an issue with his back and some nerve issues with that which is sending nerve pain down the back of his hamstring so it’s not a good one but we’re working really hard on that,” Lam added.

“It’s one of those ones that needs time to heal. He’s back out on the field running now, he has had some complications with it, but he’s not far off.”

Tom Amone to boost Leigh Leopards for visit of Hull FC

Lam delivered some positive injury news though, with key prop Tom Amone set to return against Hull having completed his concussion protocol.

“We welcome back Tom Amone back from his HIA, so the forward pack is quite a decent pack, probably our strongest which I think we’ve only fielded three times this year,” Lam added.

“That’ll be Tom Amone, (Robbie) Mulhern and (Edwin) Ipape – that’s as good a front-row as any in the comp – and then we’ve got (Kai) O’Donnell, (Frankie) Halton and then (John) Asiata at 13.

“The bench will be pretty good as well with (Aaron) Pene, (Owen) Trout, Matty Davis and Brad Dwyer, so it’ll be a pretty good side.”

The Leopards will host Hull at the Leigh Sports Village on Sunday afternoon, 3pm kick-off.

