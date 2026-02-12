Leigh’s squad is in a much healthier position for their Super League opener against Leeds Rhinos than it was last week, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

The Leopards made the trip to Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders in the Challenge Cup Third Round with a decimated squad last weekend, with the number of absentees in double figures.

Lam had already been without a handful of stars the previous week for their pre-season friendly at Warrington Wolves, which claimed four further casualties.

But ahead of Friday night’s home opener against Leeds as the 2026 Super League campaign gets underway, the Papua New Guinean has been able to name a much stronger initial 21-man squad.

And though not everything is perfect where those injuries are confirmed, the Leigh boss is a relieved man.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference on Thursday afternoon, Lam provided the latest on his squad.

He explained: “I’m going to leave it right up until (teamsheet submission time) to settle on the final 17. I’m happy with the squad, there are some faces and names in there that have worked realy hard to get an opportunity.

“There are the usual players (in the 21) that certainly are the stars of the team, but how that 17 settles, I’m not quite complete with that yet. That’s a place I want to be in.

“There are a handful of them (in the 21) that are 50/50s, so we’ll get our session out of the way today and then make some tough decisions.

“Matt (Davis) got some infection in that gash on his leg, so he’s one of those that are a 50/50 at the moment, and we’ll see how an extra 24 hours helps. We’ll give him right up until kick off.”

It was confirmed last week that star full-back David Amstrong has suffered a setback in his recovery from last year’s ACL injury, and now won’t be available until Round 8 at the earliest.

Prop Aaron Pene is also among the now shortened list of absentees, but there’s good news where he’s concerned.

Lam detailed: “Aaron will be available from Round 2, fingers crossed.

“He got through the pre-season in really good shape, it’s probably the best pre-season that he’s had, but a week or two into January he just got a bit of a calf strain.

“That’s delayed him a little bit, but he’s trained well. We were expecting him to be ready for Round 1, but he’s not quite there, so we’re hoping (he’ll be fit for) Round 2 or Round 3 at the worst.”