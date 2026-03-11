Leigh Leopards coach delivers double injury update as concerning Matt Davis symptoms revealed

Leigh Leopards coach Adrian Lam has admitted there is still some concerns over Matt Davis, who is facing a race against time to make it through the required concussion protocols to face Hull FC this weekend.

Versatile forward Davis has featured 88 times for Leigh since joining their ranks ahead of the 2023 campaign, scoring nine tries in the process and rarely missing a game.

An unsung hero at the Leopards’ Den, he was left concussed in a freak incident just 40 seconds into the second half during Leigh’s 54-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors on February 26.

Having missed last weekend’s home defeat to Catalans Dragons in Super League, it had been expected that he would return to the fold for Saturday afternoon’s Challenge Cup Fourth Round tie against Hull FC.

But while that’s still the hope, it may not be the case.

Leopards head coach Lam spoke to the media in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon and provided a concerning update on utility Davis, who will turn 30 in July.

Lam explained: “Off the back of the HIA protocols, he’s now eligible to be selected, but that has been a slow process though and it hasn’t been ideal for Matt still having some symptoms earlier on in the week.

“We’re going to give him right up until kick-off, but he’s probably in with a chance of not playing or not being considered come gametime if the symptoms persist.

“There are certain signs and protocols we’ve got to follow to make sure he’s in a position to be selected.

“Anything related to it you can think of can delay the players’ return to play. Matt was experiencing and has experienced a bit of that (headaches and dizziness), so we’ve got to make sure we take care of him as a priority.

“There won’t be too many changes to the team, and sometimes that’s not a bad thing. You’ve got to make sure you deal with what’s in front of you, and we want to respond to last week’s performance.”

Elsewhere, there’s uncertainty over whether this weekend will see Louis Brogan make his long-awaited return to action for the Leopards.

The forward hasn’t featured since last May having required a major knee operation, and was the unused 18th man against Catalans last weekend.

Lam outlined: “We’ve only got 19 available to be selected, and he falls into that 19. He hasn’t played for ten months, so it’s not ideal, but it’s great that he’s back and he’s training really well, too.

“It’s a matter of time. Whether it’s this week, next week or we might even play him in a reserves game first this weekend.

“We’ve got to wait and see until Friday to make that decision.”