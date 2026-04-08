Leigh Leopards may not be boosted by the return of key personnel for this weekend’s Challenge Cup clash against Warrington Wolves as first hoped, head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Still hamstrung by an extensively lengthy injury list, the Leopards were beaten 42-6 at Warrington last Saturday evening in a Super League clash.

Seven days on, they will make the same journey to the Halliwell Jones Stadium for a cup quarter-final tie this Saturday afternoon (April 11).

After that heavy defeat last weekend, Lam had hinted that bodies would return and his line-up would look a lot different for the cup meeting.

But now, it would appear that may well not be the case, with plenty of his squad still facing an uphill battle to make it to the start line for the last-eight clash.

Leigh coach delivers concerning injury update ahead of Warrington cup clash as deadline set

Papua New Guinean Lam provided an injury update during his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, and it was not a positive one.

He detailed: “There’s a few that may have been considered, but at this point we’re going to give them until the end of the week, because it looks like nothing’s coming through there.

“There was some hope on Edwin (Ipape) and Umyla (Hanley), Jack Hughes, Tesi (Niu)… but they didn’t train with us today.

“We’re going to give them right up until kick-off to see if they’re fit and available, it’ll be a fitness test at the back end of the week.

“Every week is very similar. We had Tesi pull out just before kick-off last week and that wasn’t ideal, but we didn’t manage that process very well.

“We’ll have more of an understanding (0f availability) by Captain’s Run.”

Leigh’s injury woes have been prevalent right from the get go in 2026, evidenced by a make-shift centre pairing of teenager Will Brough on debut last weekend alongside back-rower Jacob Alick-Wiencke.

Lam added: “One week, they (the injured players) are close and they’re a 50/50, but then there’s swelling on the knee or something that complicates things. It’s been hard work.

“If we can get one or two bodies back this week, it’d be great for us. In the next two or three weeks, most of the players will be back.

“Certainly by Round 10, everyone will be fit to be selected, and that’s including the long-term ones like Bailey Hodgson. Hopefully there’s many more before then.”

Among the Leopards’ long-term absentees is David Armstrong, who has been sidelined since suffering an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury midway through last season.

The Australian full-back’s recovery has not been a straightforward one, and now, he has suffered another setback as Lam explained: “There’s been some complications there and that’s probably extended (his unavailability) by a couple of weeks.

“We’ll wait and see. It’s ongoing with a little bit of nerve pain and fluid throughout the joint.”