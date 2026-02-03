Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam has provided an injury update, with four of his squad sidelined following last weekend’s pre-season friendly at Warrington Wolves.

Having trailed 10-0 at half-time and then raced into a 12-10 lead early on in the second half, the Leopards were ultimately beaten 16-12 by fellow Super League side Warrington in what turned out to be an entertaining contest.

But while the result is inconsequential, the friendly outing saw outside-back Keanan Brand sin-binned, and he has landed three penalty points on the back of that.

Perhaps more concerning, last weekend’s pre-season clash has also left Leigh with a handful of injury concerns, and all four men who had to leave the field at the Halliwell Jones Stadium have now been sidelined.

Leigh Leopards coach issues concerning injury update as quartet sidelined

In the first half against Wire, Joe Ofahengaue left the field following huge hits on him in quick succession from Luke Yates and Liam Byrne. Umyla Hanley was also forced off clutching onto his arm.

Matt Davis then hobbled off midway through the second half, and new recruit Liam Horne completed the quartet of injuries as he came off worse having hit Wire teenager Tommy Rhodes hard but been unable to complete the tackle, leading to the winning try.

Leopards head coach Lam did not speak to the media post-match, but did carry out an interview with the club via LeopardsTV.

In that interview, he confirmed that those four won’t feature in this weekend’s Challenge Cup Third Round tie away against Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders, though the news could be worse than that for some.

The Papua New Guinean detailed: “Unlikely for next week, I think we’ve got two HIAs there that don’t look good in Liam Horne and Joe Ofahengaue.

“Matty Davis has a pretty deep gash on his leg, so he’ll probably miss next week and maybe the week after.

“Umyla Hanley’s just got a little bit of a rotator cuff (problem), so that could be anywhere between one and four weeks.

“We’ll have to wait and see.”