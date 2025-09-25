Leigh Leopards’ home ground renamed with immediate effect as Derek Beaumont delivers verdict

Leigh Leopards’ home ground has been renamed with immediate effect, and will now be know as the ‘Progress with Unity Stadium’ at Leigh Sports Village.

Leigh first played at the ground in December 2008 against Salford, though it was officially opened in May 2009 by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

With a 12,000 capacity, the venue has always been recognised as the ‘Leigh Sports Village’ – or LSV for short up until this point.

The Super League side have informally referred to their home as the ‘Leopards’ Den’ since their rebrand ahead of the 2024 campaign.

And the assumption is that will still be the case, but officially, their home will now be known as the ‘Progress with Unity Stadium’, a decision made by Wigan Council.

Progress with Unity is the name of the ten-year plan being led by Wigan Council which aims to create fair opportunities and help its communities thrive.

The council’s leader announced the name change of the ground at this week’s meeting of the full council, with Manchester United’s women and youth sides also utilising it as their home venue.

As the name change was made public, Leopards owner Derek Beaumont said: “The ‘Progress With Unity Stadium’ is a great facility that we’re proud to call our home.

“We’ve been breaking boundaries on the pitch in recent years, and this is a new milestone at Leigh Sports Village.

“Our partnership working with the council and wider community is stronger than it’s ever been.

“Progress With Unity really aligns with our values as a club, so it’s a great partnership.”

Local band ‘The Lottery Winners’ announced earlier this week they would be playing a homecoming gig at the ground next May.

The Leopards’ first game under the new stadium name will come on Friday night in their play-off eliminator against Wakefield Trinity. That is the club’s first-ever home tie in the Super League play-offs.

Councillor David Molyneux MBE added: “It’s important to note that Progress With Unity isn’t just our initiative, it has partnership working and the strength of our communities at its heart.

“In many ways, Leigh Sports Village encapsulates this approach; it is a complex of facilities to be proud of, hosting professional and grassroots organisations and delivering community-based services.

“We believe the new name for the stadium is therefore an appropriate step to promote what we are trying to achieve here in our borough and be a figurehead for our shared values.”