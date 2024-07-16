Ed Chamberlain’s first words as Hull FC player after ‘no-brainer’ decision to rejoin on loan

Hull FC have signed utility Ed Chamberlain from Leigh Leopards on loan for the remainder of the season, with the Ireland international making the move permanent from 2025.

It was announced last week that Chamberlain would join Hull on a three-year deal from 2025: but the 28-year-old will now make an immediate loan move to the Black and Whites for the rest of 2024.

Chamberlain, who can play centre or back-row, enjoyed a brief spell on loan with the Black and Whites earlier this season, making two appearances before being recalled by his parent club.

His move to Hull signals the end of his time at Leigh, where he made 55 appearances across three seasons, helping the Leopards lift the Challenge Cup at Wembley in 2023.

“The decision to return to a Hull FC was a no-brainer for me after how much I enjoyed my previous loan spell at the club earlier in the year,” Chamberlain said.

“All of the lads were spot on with me, which helped me settle straight in, and that’s all you want in a new environment.

“So I’m looking forward to getting back to Hull and putting my best foot forward ahead of making it a permanent move for 2025.”

READ MORE: Wigan Warriors perfect, Salford Red Devils flying, St Helens mid-table in Super League form table

Richie Myler delighted to welcome Ed Chamberlain back to Hull FC

Chamberlain, who came through the academy ranks at Widnes Vikings, has made more than 130 career appearances as well as representing Ireland six times on the international stage, playing alongside Hull’s director of rugby Richie Myler for the Wolfhounds at the last World Cup in 2022.

“As I said in our club statement last week, Ed is a player who impresses me a lot, especially with his attitude and work ethic,” Myler said of his former Ireland team-mate.

“He settled in with the group really quickly during his loan spell here earlier in the season, and I’m confident that it won’t take long for him to hit the ground running as he joins us again for the rest of the year.”

READ NEXT: Ranking the difficulty of every Super League club’s run-in: Leigh Leopards among easiest, Leeds Rhinos toughest