Leigh Leopards dealt major injury blow with possible replacements named

Leigh Leopards look set to be without forward Frankie Halton for a prolonged period, with the Ireland international set to undergo scans to determine the severity of a groin problem.

Halton left the field during Leigh’s win over Huddersfield on Sunday which preserved their unbeaten start to the new season. The Leopards now have two wins from their opening two games.

But Halton’s injury is the latest setback for Adrian Lam, having already lost Josh Charnley on the opening night of the season against Wigan Warriors.

Halton has impressed in the back row alongside Ethan O’Neill, with the pair forming an effective duo since O’Neill’s arrival and Kai O’Donnell’s departure.

But Lam will be forced to look elsewhere in his squad for a replacement for this weekend’s game against Catalans Dragons.

And the Leigh head coach has name-checked Andy Badrock and Louis Brogan as the likely candidates to come in.

Lam said: “The player that will come in will either by Andy Badrock or Louis Brogan. They’re both local Leigh players, and both previously with the Swinton Lions programme.

“I’m really excited to get them involved. Louis made his debut for us last year, so he has the potential of going again. They’ve both had really good pre-seasons, so I’m excited to get them involved.”

Leigh are also currently without Darnell McIntosh, who has a knee injury, and young half-back Will Brough, who has a shoulder problem that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

