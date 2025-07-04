Leigh Leopards will be without David Armstrong for the rest of the Super League season, it has been confirmed.

Armstrong left the field during last weekend’s defeat to Leeds Rhinos with heavy strapping on his knee. He played on through significant pain in the first half of that game and ultimately was withdrawn at half-time.

Armstrong needed medical attention on multiple occasions throughout that opening 40 minutes, and he was subsequently sent for scans this week to determine the severity of the injury.

Adrian Lam insisted in his pre-match press conference that they were bracing for the worst possible news on Armstrong, despite him being named in Leigh’s 21-man squad to face Wigan Warriors on Friday evening.

LRL EXCLUSIVE: Castleford eye deal for Newcastle Knights forward as 2026 rebuild continues

And those fears have now been realised. It was confirmed on Friday night in the run-up to the Leopards’ local derby with the Warriors that the scans have now returned and produced a terrible prognosis.

Armstrong has been impressive whenever taking to the field for Leigh but has struggled with injuries throughout 2025, and he will now miss the rest of his debut season in Super League with the Leopards.

It now looks likely that Bailey Hodgson will get a long-term opportunity at fullback in Armstrong’s absence, with Gareth O’Brien another option for Lam to consider as they face up to the daunting task of replacing one of their star players.

Armstrong joined Leigh at the beginning of this season from NRL side Newcastle Knights.

