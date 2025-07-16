Leigh boss Adrian Lam insists he doesn’t want speculation around Josh Charnley’s future to take attention away from the Leopards’ crunch clash with St Helens: but admits that negotiations are ongoing with the winger.

At the beginning of this week, Charnley – who has been with the club since 2022 – looked destined for the exit door at the Leopards’ Den come the end of the season.

With no contract offer tabled his way by Leigh, the veteran winger saw his episode of ‘The Bench’ podcast – which had been filmed earlier this month – released.

In that episode, he revealed the ‘dream’ end to his career would see him return to Wigan Warriors, a statement which caused a stir and ultimately ended in him releasing a statement apologising to the Leopards’ supporters.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has since gone on to reveal fresh negotiations have been opened with Charnley, who last weekend notched the 250th and 251st Super League tries of his career.

And now, head coach Lam has had his say.

Leigh Leopards coach weighs in on Josh Charnley saga as latest update issued

The Leopards – who currently sit 3rd on the ladder – travel to fourth-placed Saints on Thursday night, where a win would see them open up a three-point gap to Paul Wellens’ side.

Speaking about Charnley in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Lam said: “The last two weeks have certainly been his best bits of rugby this year. That has seen him scoring tries, which is what the wingers are meant to do.

“He’s been a part of those victories (against Wigan and Hull KR) as well along with everybody else and has played a big part.

“The discussions are ongoing. Josh put a statement out in the week with the support of the club, and we’ve moved forward in all sorts of areas.

“He’s playing some good rugby at the moment and he’s a really important part of the team as well as a fans’ favourite.

“At this moment in time, we’re having conversations about his future here. When and if there’s a time to announce that to the media, we’ll let you know as soon as we know.”

Charnley had been frozen out for much of the season at Leigh before an injury to Darnell McIntosh allowed him to return to the side.

The 34-year-old has now scored 58 tries in 76 appearances across all competitions for the Leopards, including his brace in last weekend’s victory against Super League leaders Hull KR.

Lam added: “Josh has put out a statement and I don’t want to talk too much more about that ahead of a game that’s probably our biggest of the season tomorrow night. I don’t want that to be a talking point.

“We’re underway with that, whether there’s a positive outcome or not will be decided in the future. All I know is he’s playing some good rugby and he’s scored 251 tries now (in Super League).”