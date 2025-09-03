Leigh trio Owen Trout, Joe Ofahengaue and Ethan O’Neill are all back in contention for this weekend’s trip to Warrington Wolves, Leopards boss Adrian Lam has confirmed.

Utility forward Trout and prop Ofahengaue have missed Leigh’s last two games, which produced wins against strugglers Salford Red Devils and Castleford Tigers.

Trout’s absence has stemmed from a problem with his A/C joint, while mid-season recruit Ofahengaue left the field just five minutes into the Leopards’ defeat at Hull FC in Round 22 through a hamstring problem and hasn’t featured since.

Back-rower O’Neill meanwhile missed last week’s victory over Castleford having strained his hamstring in the final training session prior to the game.

All three could though return for Saturday afternoon’s trip to The Halliwell Jones Stadium, where Leigh will look to record their first-ever competitive success.

Leigh Leopards coach teases potential treble injury boost for Warrington Wolves clash

The Leopards currently sit fourth on the Super League ladder, and with three games remaining, it’s the top four in which they wish to finish to earn a home tie in the play-offs.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Lam detailed: ” I think (Owen) Trout has a big chance of coming back in to play somewhere along the line.

“There are 50/50 calls on (Joe) Ofahengaue and (Ethan) O’Neill as well. We’re going to have to wait until Captain’s Run, so until Friday, or maybe even up to game time on that.

“The type of injuries plays a part in those 50/50 calls. With Trout it’s more 60/40 that he will play, whereas Ethan and Joe are probably on the other side of the coin.

“The medical team have been working overtime to help those guys out.”

Off-season recruit O’Neill has endured a stop-start couple of months, fracturing his cheekbone and then damaging his knee before suffering this latest hamstring problem.

Lam said: “I think it has been a little bit frustrating for him, and when he’s been on, he’s been one of our best players at times.

“Whether he can get into that 13 or 17 this week, we’ll do everything we possibly can, but if not then he’ll come into consideration next week for us.

“Joffa has probably been one of the best signings of the whole season in Super League. We see what he does in the game, but it’s also his leadership and his voice.

“He’s inspiring the boys, and we have missed him the last couple of weeks, but with Joe and Ethan being out, it’s given more time to Aaron Pene and Alec Tuitavake to play bigger minutes, and I think those two have really stood up over the last couple of weeks.

“That’s exactly what we need, they’re both big bodies that could play a big part in this push towards the finals.

“It’s going to be really difficult when those two (Ofahengaue and O’Neill) are available as to who is going to miss out, but that’s a headache that’s good to have.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉 Salford Red Devils handed HMRC lifeline as new key date set following court hearing

👉 Warrington Wolves make decision on Sam Burgess’ future as passionate statement shared

👉 Leeds Rhinos dealt major injury blow as star ruled out for season

👉 Paul Rowley addresses chance of Salford Red Devils stay in 2026 after ’emotional’ Kurt Haggerty exit

👉 Off-contract St Helens star sees future confirmed as next destination revealed