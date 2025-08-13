Leigh Leopards coach reveals length of young gun’s new contract as retention confirmed

Leigh have handed youngster Will Brough a new two-year deal, Leopards head coach Adrian Lam has confirmed as he lauded the teenager’s potential.

Brough, the son of Super League icon Danny, joined Leigh from Wakefield Trinity ahead of the 2025 campaign but only penned a one-year deal.

Having shone in the early stages of pre-season, he suffered a dislocated shoulder during a friendly at Warrington Wolves and required reconstruction surgery.

Just after he suffered that injury, boss Lam told LoveRugbyLeague that discussions had already started with the versatile back about tying him down longer-term.

And his new deal with the Leopards has now been rubber-stamped.

Brough had been set to miss the duration of the season with his shoulder injury, but recovered in time to feature a handful of time for Leigh’s reserves before heading out on loan to League 1 outfit Midlands Hurricanes last week for the remainder of 2025.

After turning 19 last month, he made his senior bow on Sunday for the Hurricanes, kicking two goals having been named in the halves as they lost out 26-16 at Whitehaven.

Speaking about the teenager in his pre-match press conference ahead of Leigh’s trip to Hull FC, head coach Lam confirmed: “He’s got a two-year deal with us. It was one year to begin with, but we’ve extended on that.

“We saw the talent early on in him and we’re pretty excited. Whatever his position may be, whether it’s at centre, in the halves, or at full-back, I think we’ll work that out in the future.

“He is one for the future for our club.”

Will Brough in action for Leigh Leopards during a pre-season friendly in 2025

A Newsome Panthers and Emley Moor junior, Brough was signed by Wakefield at the age of 13 and spent the majority of last year in and around Daryl Powell’s first-team squad as they enjoyed a treble-winning campaign in the second tier.

He never made a senior appearance at Belle Vue though, with the closest he came being Trinity’s unused 18th man in a Challenge Cup tie against community club Hunslet ARLFC

Lam continued: “It’s his first year with us. He’s got a great bit of humour about him around the place, so he’s a very popular member of the group.

“But he’s very young, too, and he had a shoulder reconstruction so he missed the majority of the season with that.

“He hasn’t been able to push for that starting team, but I think he is one for the future for us.

“He’ll get out there at Midlands now and play a bit of time, which is great value for him. That’ll help him to get a great deal of confidence back after that injury.”

